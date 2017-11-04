USDA aiding Maine island electric co-op with $1.5M loan

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving an island electric co-op in Maine a loan of more than $1.5 million to make improvements.
Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree says the money has been set aside for the Fox Islands Electric Co-op in Vinalhaven and North Haven. The loan would pay for electrical system improvements.
Pingree says year-round island communities in Maine run their own electrical systems, and maintaining those systems can be expensive. The USDA says the money will fund work such as improvements to five miles of line.
The two island communities own the co-op. Pingree is a resident of in North Haven. She says the electrical energy for the islands' grid is mostly generated on Vinalhaven by a community-owned wind farm. It's also partly purchased from the mainland.
