Business

Rochester radio manufacturer inks Army deal, to add jobs

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 9:43 AM

ROCHESTER, N.Y.

A Rochester-based company has inked a radio deal with the U.S. Army that will boost employment in its western New York plant.

Harris Corp. received a portion of a $90 million order to deliver three types of radios to the Army and already has begun hiring additional workers at its Rochester facility to help with increased production.

Government officials say the new radios will allow the Army to equip its six new security forces assistant brigades next year. The Army says the so-called SFABs will be able to be deployed anywhere and will advise and assist Army missions around the world.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer announced the Harris expansion on Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lights On: St. Elizabeth’s Hospital patients make the move from Belleville to O’Fallon

    During a carefully planned day, ambulances transported about 60 patients from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville to the new St. Elizabeth's in O’Fallon on Saturday.

Lights On: St. Elizabeth’s Hospital patients make the move from Belleville to O’Fallon

Lights On: St. Elizabeth’s Hospital patients make the move from Belleville to O’Fallon 3:07

Lights On: St. Elizabeth’s Hospital patients make the move from Belleville to O’Fallon
First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's 0:25

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's
New mom and son leave St. Elizabeth's 0:32

New mom and son leave St. Elizabeth's

View More Video