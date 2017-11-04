Kansas commission reviewing wastewater well permits

Kansas' energy-regulating agency is reviewing errors found in oil wastewater permits.
KCUR-FM reports that six wastewater wells were issued permits even though their operators didn't accurately inform nearby residents of their right to protest the wells.
Companies must publish a notice in a local newspaper to inform residents of the planned well. Residents then have 30 days to protest the well to the Kansas Corporation Commission.
A commission spokeswoman says the agency's commissioners are reviewing their legal options.
The wells were located in Cowley, Greenwood, Linn, Miami and Sheridan counties. The commission will ask operators to restart the application process for another 11 well because they lacked the public notification process.
Companies can dispose of hundreds or thousands of barrels of oil and gas wastewater into the wells per day.
Comments