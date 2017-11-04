FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017, file photo, then-President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump and family wave at the conclusion of the pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Four years ago, well before the furor over allegations Moscow engaged in cybermeddling to help get Donald Trump elected, at least 195 web addresses belonging to Trump, his family or his business empire were hijacked by hackers who may have been operating out of Russia, The Associated Press has learned. The Trump Organization denied the domain names were ever compromised. But it was not until this week _ after the Trump camp was asked about it by the AP _ that the last of the tampered-with addresses were repaired.
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017, file photo, then-President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump and family wave at the conclusion of the pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Four years ago, well before the furor over allegations Moscow engaged in cybermeddling to help get Donald Trump elected, at least 195 web addresses belonging to Trump, his family or his business empire were hijacked by hackers who may have been operating out of Russia, The Associated Press has learned. The Trump Organization denied the domain names were ever compromised. But it was not until this week _ after the Trump camp was asked about it by the AP _ that the last of the tampered-with addresses were repaired.

Business

AP finds hackers hijacked at least 195 Trump web addresses

Associated Press

November 04, 2017 11:13 AM

WASHINGTON

The Associated Press has learned that four years ago, at least 195 web addresses belonging to Donald Trump, his family or his business empire were hijacked by hackers who may have been operating out of Russia.

The Trump Organization denies the domain names were ever compromised. But it wasn't until this past week — after the Trump camp was asked about it by the AP — that the last of the tampered-with addresses were repaired.

It's a mystery who the hackers were, why they did it and what they got.

