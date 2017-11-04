AP finds hackers hijacked at least 195 Trump web addresses

The Associated Press has learned that four years ago, at least 195 web addresses belonging to Donald Trump, his family or his business empire were hijacked by hackers who may have been operating out of Russia.
The Trump Organization denies the domain names were ever compromised. But it wasn't until this past week — after the Trump camp was asked about it by the AP — that the last of the tampered-with addresses were repaired.
It's a mystery who the hackers were, why they did it and what they got.
