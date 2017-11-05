Business

Researcher awarded grant to work on artificial intelligence

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 8:38 AM

DAYTON, Ohio

A researcher at the University of Dayton has won an award to develop a brain-inspired computer chip that can learn on its own.

Associate professor Tarek Taha will use the three-year, $44,000 award from the National Science Foundation to work toward his goal of developing an artificial intelligence chip. Taha says the chip will be more efficient and compact than current ones.

Taha says deep learning artificial intelligence chips can be used in self-driving cars and could potentially be used in robots at some point.

He says the chips are a part of an emerging multibillion-dollar industry, which could ramp up to develop learning networks for existing applications.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

    Propelled by an eye-popping performance from quarterback Garrett Marti, the Bulldogs breezed into the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs with a 57-14 demolition of the Effingham Flaming Hearts.

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs
Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs 1:30

Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs
East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs 1:16

East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs

View More Video