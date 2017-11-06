Business

SoftBank raising stake in Sprint, reports falling profit

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 1:04 AM

TOKYO

Japanese internet and solar company SoftBank Group Corp. is raising its stake in Sprint Corp. after merger talks with T-Mobile collapsed, signaling its commitment to a turnaround at the U.S. wireless carrier.

Tokyo-based SoftBank reported Monday that July-September net profit tumbled to 113 billion yen ($991 million) from 528 billion yen a year ago.

Quarterly sales rose nearly 4 percent to 2.23 trillion yen ($19.5 billion) on improved results at Sprint, as well as revenue from Arm, a British chips company SoftBank acquired last year.

Helping bring profit lower was the absence of last year's foreign-exchange gains.

T-Mobile and Sprint are the third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers, respectively, in the U.S., but they are significantly smaller than AT&T and Verizon, which effectively have a duopoly over the U.S. wireless service.

