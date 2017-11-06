Target to offer shoppers a breather after Thanksgiving

FILE - This Wednesday, May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Target says it will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and then close at midnight local time. Its stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. local time on Friday until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight local time. Target again will offer Black Friday deals on Target.com on the morning of Thanksgiving. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo