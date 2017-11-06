Business

Jury selection begins for former execs at truck stop chain

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:39 AM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Jury selection is getting underway for the trial of four former executives of the truck stop chain owned by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

The trial follows a 2013 raid by federal agents on the Knoxville headquarters of Pilot Flying J. Fourteen former members of the sales team pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to rip off trucking company customers they deemed too unsophisticated to realize they weren't receiving the rebates they had negotiated. The company's former president is among those facing trial Monday.

Pilot agreed to an $85 million settlement with most of the defrauded customers as well as a $92 million penalty to the government. The Haslam brothers have denied any prior knowledge.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's

    Crews begin putting up a fence around the old St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville after the facility moved to its new building in O'Fallon.

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's 0:45

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's
Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs
Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs 1:30

Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs

View More Video