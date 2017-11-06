Florida Senator and candidate for governor, Jack Latvala, speaks during the Florida AP Legislative Day at the Florida Capitol, Thursday, Nov 2, 2017.
Business

Florida senator accused of groping removed as budget chair

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 11:43 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

A Florida senator accused by six women of groping or making demeaning comments about their bodies is being removed from his powerful position as budget chairman.

Republican Sen. Jack Latvala is also a candidate for governor. He has denied the allegations.

Gov. Rick Scott said Monday that Latvala should step down from office if the allegations are true.

Senate President Joe Negron removed Latvala as chair of the Appropriations Committee and replaced him with Sen. Rob Bradley. Negron has ordered an investigation into the claims.

The allegations were first reported by Politico Florida last week. Latvala didn't answer a call to his cellphone Monday and his voicemail was full.

