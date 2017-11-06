Business

Michigan agriculture director leads trade mission to China

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 6:52 PM

LANSING, Mich.

Michigan's director of agriculture and rural development is leading a trade mission to China.

This week's mission is the second led by Jamie Clover Adams in search of new markets for the state's farm products.

Joining her are representatives of a number of Michigan fruit producing companies and organizations. Among them are Shoreline Fruit Growers, Inc., Graceland Fruit, the Cherry Marketing Institute and Cherry Central.

Some of the companies also will visit South Korea under guidance of the state agriculture department's partner, Food Export Midwest. They'll meet with buyers in Seoul.

The Michigan department has an International Marketing Program, which helps food producers and processors develop trade opportunities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Purple Heart finds its home

    Tommie Turner of East St. Louis talks about the process of recovering his brother-in-law’s Purple Heart.

Purple Heart finds its home

Purple Heart finds its home 2:12

Purple Heart finds its home
The importance of Visions for Vets 1:32

The importance of Visions for Vets
Art is helping these veterans 2:59

Art is helping these veterans

View More Video