In shadow of tech boom, the working homeless sleep in cars

In this photo taken Oct. 5, 2017, Delmi Ruiz, bottom, sits inside and RV where here family lives and sleeps under her daughter Delmi, 4, top, in Mountain View, Calif. The Ruiz Hernandez family was left homeless after the landlord in the apartment they rented hiked their rent beyond what they could afford. The booming economy along the West Coast has led to an historic shortage of affordable housing and has upended the stereotypical view of people out on the streets. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo