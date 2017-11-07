Business

Rural hospital in north Mississippi sold to new owner

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 2:24 AM

CLARKSDALE, Miss.

A rural hospital in the Mississippi Delta has been sold by one Tennessee company to another.

Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, in Clarksdale, has 181 beds.

Community Health Systems, Inc., based in Franklin, Tennessee, said in a news release that one of its subsidiaries completed the sale of the hospital Nov. 1 to Curea (CURE-a) Health, based in Clinton, Tennessee.

Curea is a not-for-profit company that also owns hospitals in Amory and Batesville, Mississippi; and in Russellville, Haleyville and Winfield, Alabama.

Community Health Systems still has nine hospitals in Mississippi, all with Merit Health in the name. Two are in Flowood. The others are in Biloxi, Brandon, Canton, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Natchez and Vicksburg.

