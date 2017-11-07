GOP mayor expected to win race to fill Chaffetz's House seat

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, United Utah Party's Jim Bennett speaks during Utah's 3rd Congressional District debate in a race to replace Jason Chaffetz in the U.S. House of Representatives, in Sandy, Utah. John Curtis, the Republican mayor of the Mormon stronghold of Provo, is expected to sail to victory in a congressional district where Republicans outnumber Democrats 5-to-1. His main opponents for Tuesday's election, Democrat Kathryn Allen and Bennett, have tried to capitalize on that discontent and tried to tie Curtis to the president. Rick Bowmer AP Photo