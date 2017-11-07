The Latest: Gov applauds, jabs lawmakers on sex harassment

FILE - In this May 28, 2017 file photo, Illinois State Sen. Ira Silverstein, D-Chicago, speaks at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Ill. After Denise Rotheimer testified on Oct. 31, 2017, that Silverstein sexually harassed her last year, House Speaker Michael Madigan plans to call legislation requiring sexual-harassment awareness training for everyone working in the Illinois state Capitol this week. It responds to high-profile harassment cases roiling the nation and an open letter in the Illinois Statehouse demanding action. Seth Perlman, File AP Photo