Mom charged in death took son's lifeless body on train ride

This undated photo provided by the Round Lake Beach, Ill., Police Department shows Jamie Jones. Jones, accused of taking her 6-year-old onto a commuter train to Chicago after his death last summer has been charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bond, authorities said Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Jones, 29, of Round Lake Beach also was charged with concealment of a homicide in the death of Carl Rice Jr. She's being held in lieu of $3 million. Round Lake Beach Police Department via AP)