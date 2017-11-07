New York provides 1 answer for West Coast homeless crisis

In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, photo, Center for Urban Community Services caseworker Gladys Rivera talks to some homeless people sleeping in a park in the Harlem section of New York. Rivera is part of a citywide, round-the-clock army of workers for nonprofits contracted by the city. Their aim is to get the homeless into shelter, and so they make the rounds of upper Manhattan, checking on clients, identifying newcomers to the streets and trying to connect them with services. They are often rejected, but they do not give up. Seth Wenig AP Photo