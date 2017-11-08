Israeli media mogul steps aside amid sexual assault claims

File - In this Thursday, April 3, 2014 file photo, International Olympic Committee member Alex Gilady of Israel smiles during a IOC-Tokyo 2020 1st Project Review session in Tokyo. Gilady, Israeli media mogul and member of the International Olympic Committee, has apologized after being accused of sexual harassment by a pair of female journalists.Haaretz columnist Neri Livneh said this week that Alex Gilady exposed himself to her during a 1999 business meeting at his home. Days earlier, Channel 10 TV journalist Oshrat Kotler said Gilady made an "indecent" proposal during a job interview 25 years ago. Koji Sasahara, File AP Photo