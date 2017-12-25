A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Shares were lower in quiet trading Monday in the few Asian markets open during the Christmas holiday.
A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Shares were lower in quiet trading Monday in the few Asian markets open during the Christmas holiday. Koji Sasahara AP Photo
A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Shares were lower in quiet trading Monday in the few Asian markets open during the Christmas holiday. Koji Sasahara AP Photo

Business

Asian shares little changed in post-Christmas trading

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 09:50 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

BEIJING

Major Asian stock markets were little-changed Tuesday in light trading after the Christmas holiday.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained less than 1 point to 3,280.12 and Japan's Nikkei 225 declined by a similar narrow margin to 22,938.40.

Seoul's Kospi gained 0.1 percent to 2,443.26 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.2 percent to 3,377.92. Taiwan's benchmark declined.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for Christmas after stocks finished slightly lower Friday in subdued trading. Stocks were below the record highs they reached earlier in the week but still finished higher for the fifth week in a row.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

U.S. shares were on pace to finish every month of the year with gains, when dividends are included.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 2 cents to $58.49 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 11 cents to $58.47 on Friday. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, shed 2 cent to $64.71 in London. It gained 30 cents the previous session to $64.73.

The dollar rose to 113.29 yen from 113.28 yen. The euro held steady at $1.1872.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 38th Annual Rev. Dorris Memorial Foundation Christmas party

    Monday was the 38th Annual Rev. Dorris Davis Memorial Foundation Christmas party. The party was in the rotunda of East St. Louis City Hall and was run by over 75 volunteers featuring lots of toys and present giveaways, a meal and visit from Santa.

38th Annual Rev. Dorris Memorial Foundation Christmas party

38th Annual Rev. Dorris Memorial Foundation Christmas party 1:02

38th Annual Rev. Dorris Memorial Foundation Christmas party
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss 1:47

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss
Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 2:37

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

View More Video