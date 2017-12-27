Business

Record-breaking sales at Utah liquor stores before Christmas

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 11:07 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

Sales at Utah state liquor stores broke an all-time record on the Friday before Christmas.

The state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control says there were more than $3.78 million in sales on Dec. 22 at the state's 45 state liquor stores.

That broke a record for the highest dollar sales but also the highest number of bottles sold, with 354,654 bottles of wine, beer and liquor being purchased.

The last record was set last year two days before Christmas.

The numbers exclude sales of beer that contains less than 4 percent alcohol by volume, which can be purchased at grocery and convenience stores.

