Catskills casino on track to open in mid-February

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 11:06 PM

THOMPSON, N.Y.

A temporary conditional certificate of occupancy has been issued for the Resorts World Casino being built in the lower Hudson Valley.

Town of Thompson supervisor William Rieber Jr. calls the certificate "crucial" to getting the property ready for business.

Rieber says in a release from the town that the occupancy certificate will permit company employees to be trained at the facility, which is being built in the old Borscht Belt of the Catskill Mountains.

Rieber says the certificate will be expanded to other areas of the resort complex as work is completed and buildings are able to be safely occupied.

The casino is slated for opening in mid-February. According to the Middletown Times Herald-Record, Empire Resorts estimates the project will eventually employ more than 2,200 people.

