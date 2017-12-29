Business

Iran marks end of 2009 vote unrest amid new demonstrations

By AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

December 29, 2017 11:24 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran is marking the end of protests surrounding its disputed 2009 presidential election as new demonstrations have erupted over the country's economic woes.

The government-sponsored demonstration planned for Saturday come as U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted out support for those now protesting in major Iranian cities.

It's unclear if Trump's comments will sway Iranians already skeptical of him over his refusal to re-certify Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, as well as other remarks he's made. The State Department late Friday also offered support to the protesters.

The economic protests began Thursday after being sparked in part by social media and have drawn thousands into the streets in several cities in Iran. Demonstrators also have criticized Iran's government. There have been arrests reported in some areas.

