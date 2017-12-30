Governor wary of US interference in Colorado regulations

Colorado's governor says he will work to keep U.S. officials from meddling in regulations enacted by his state while he's been in office.
Democrat John Hickenlooper says Colorado has worked with industry and nonprofit groups to enact model regulations, especially for the oil and gas industry. He says Colorado also can be a national model for things such as affordable housing.
But Hickenlooper told the Aspen Times on Thursday he worries President Donald Trump's administration will try to undo Colorado's regulations by saying they're burdensome.
Hickenlooper says states no longer can wait on the federal government for help, especially as the country grows economically and in population.
Never miss a local story.
Hickenlooper was mayor of Denver before being elected governor in 2010. He is term-limited and has about a year left in office.
Comments