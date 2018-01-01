Things looking up for Atlantic City in 2018

FILE - In an April 15, 2015 file photo, Mark Giannantonio, president of Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City N.J. demonstrates a tabletop internet gambling console at his casino. "I'm extremely optimistic about Atlantic City and the industry in 2018." "We're very excited about the renaissance of Atlantic City; we think it's for real," said Giannantonio, president of Resorts, which was the first U.S. casino to open outside Nevada and will celebrate its 40th anniversary in May. Wayne Parry, File AP Photo