Business

Vermont says US tax change could complicate revenue plans

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 11:21 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont officials say changes in federal tax law could make it more difficult to estimate how much money will be flowing into the state treasury this year.

Lawmakers and the governor rely on revenue projections to know how much they'll have to spend.

Vermont Public Radio reports the forecasts are always imprecise, but a provision in the new federal tax law that will allow for increased deductions on income generated from businesses could make that even harder.

Commissioner of Taxes Kaj (Kie) Samsom says the 20 percent business income deduction could prompt people to change the way they do business.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If says if some businesses use some accounting maneuvers to take advantage of the new deduction, state revenues could be reduced.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall

    An open door let in enough cold air to freeze the sprinklers in the main entrance vestibule at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights on New Years Day.

Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall

Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall 0:51

Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall
Alorton home suffers severe fire damage 0:28

Alorton home suffers severe fire damage
Williams comes up clutch in Belleville West win 0:23

Williams comes up clutch in Belleville West win

View More Video