Iowa governor's budget transfer was illegal, lawsuit claims

FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. State Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, filed a lawsuit Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, against Reynolds and Department of Management director Dave Roederer alleging they broke the law when they transferred $13 million from a reserve fund to balance the state budget. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo