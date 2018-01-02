Civil rights lawyer sworn in as top Philadelphia prosecutor

Business

The civil rights lawyer who was elected as Philadelphia's top prosecutor on the promise of criminal justice reform has been sworn in as district attorney.

Democrat Larry Krasner said Tuesday that the city has started on its "long road" to repairing ties between communities and police.

Krasner assumes the post previously held by Democrat Seth Williams, who resigned in June after pleading guilty to taking a bribe in exchange for legal favors. Williams was sentenced to five years in prison.

Mayor Jim Kenney, also a Democrat, says Krasner is the right man for the job.

The 56-year-old Krasner has said he will encourage many reforms, including changes in bail practices that result in many poor people being jailed while awaiting trial and alternatives to incarceration for lower-level crimes.

