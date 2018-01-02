Brownback to provide budget proposal rather than Colyer

Business

TOPEKA, Kan.

Gov. Sam Brownback will deliver a budget proposal next week, which indicates that he does not plan to resign as he awaits confirmation for an international appointment.

Brownback previously said Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer would lead the development of the governor's budget proposal. He also has allowed Colyer to make some cabinet appointments and take over other duties.

But Brownback's nomination for ambassador for international religious freedom has stalled in the U.S. Congress, leading to confusion over whether he or Colyer would deliver the budget proposal and the State of the State address.

The Wichita Eagle reports Colyer's spokesman, Kendall Marr, says the budget proposal is Brownback's but Colyer had significant input.

The U.S. Senate sent Brownback's nomination back to the White House, meaning he will have to be re-nominated.

