Wyoming raking in sales tax dollars compared to 2016

Economists say Wyoming's economy continues to show evidence of a slow stabilization as the state recovers from the bust in its key fossil fuel sectors over the last two years.
Economic indicators tracked by the state showed improving tax revenue and unemployment rates in November.
Sales and use tax income increased 72 percent from November 2016, the largest recorded gain on record.
The price of crude has improved and remained stable.
State economist Jim Robinson tells the Casper Star-Tribune that mining employment, including coal, oil and gas, has remained stable over the last few months.
He says job losses in 2017 were still significant but improved from last year.
Wyoming has lost 6,500 residents since 2015, the biggest drop since the years following the 1980s oil bust.
