Permits available for short-term rentals in Tennessee city

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 01:21 AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Permits are now available in a Tennessee city to run Airbnb properties and other short-term rentals under new regulations.

A Knoxville news release says the application is available online . Applications will be accepted and permits issued through the city's Business Tax Office.

Short-term rentals are defined in Knoxville as rentals for fewer than 30 consecutive nights.

Homeowners in residential neighborhoods who live in their property are eligible for a permit.

Owners of residential property in non-residential areas, including downtown, don't have to be a resident of their properties and can apply for up to two permits.

Owners of properties in residential neighborhoods can receive permits eligible for one year if the property was being used as a short-term rental before March 1. Those permits must be filed by Feb. 1.

