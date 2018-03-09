Watchdog: Western tech used for hacking in Turkey, Syria

Procera offices are seen on Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Fremont, Calif. Researchers have found evidence that the company's hardware - now sold by Canadian firm Sandvine - is being used to hack internet users along Turkey's border with Syria. Forbes has reported that engineers at the firm were so troubled at the prospect of supplying surveillance hardware for use by a Turkish telecoms company that six of them quit in protest. Ben Margot AP Photo