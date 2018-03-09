China builds ambitiously in Africa as US sounds the alarm

In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency people gather before a red banner written in English and Chinese set up for the opening ceremony of the African Union Conference Center in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Jan. 28, 2012. The sleek, green-and-white trains glide past the congested, ragged streets of Addis Ababa along the city’s new light rail _ built and financed by China. The towering silver African Union headquarters here was built by China, too. So was the new ring road system around the city. And the new railway connecting landlocked Ethiopia to Djibouti. Xinhua via AP Ding Haitao