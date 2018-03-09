10 Things to Know for Today

A man walks by a huge screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in Tokyo, Friday, March 9, 2018. After months of trading insults and threats of nuclear annihilation, Trump agreed to meet with Kim by the end of May to negotiate an end to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program, South Korean and U.S. officials said Thursday. No sitting American president has ever met with a North Korea leader. Koji Sasahara AP Photo