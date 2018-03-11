Ex-Massachusetts Gov. Patrick weighing 2020 White House bid

FILE - In this May 7, 2017 file photo, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick arrives at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston for the 2017 Profile in Courage award ceremony. The former Democratic governor said in March 2018 that a run for the White House in 2020 is on his "radar screen." It's the firmest indication yet that the political confidante of Barack Obama is weighing a bid for the presidency. Steven Senne, File AP Photo