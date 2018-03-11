Plane flying from UAE to Turkey crashes in Iran, killing 11

In this May 20, 2016 photo, a Bombardier CL604 aircraft, with tail number TC-TRB, descends to land in Istanbul. The Turkish private jet flying from the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul carrying a group of young women crashed Sunday night, March 11, 2018 in a mountainous region of Iran during a heavy rain, killing all 11 people on board, authorities said. The doomed aircraft days earlier carried a bachelorette party bound for Dubai.The General Civil Aviation Authority in the UAE said the flight took off from Sharjah International Airport on its way to Istanbul. Sharjah is a neighboring emirate of Dubai. Yigit Cicekci AP Photo