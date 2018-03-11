Business

Winston re-elected president of NFL players union

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 08:10 PM

LAS VEGAS

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Eric Winston has been unanimously re-elected as president of the NFL players union, earning his third straight three-year term.

Winston, who is scheduled to become a free agent, ran unopposed for the position. The NFLPA Board of Player Representatives announced the result Sunday at the NFLPA's annual meetings.

New York Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich was elected as the union's treasurer.

Sam Acho (Bears), Thomas Morstead (Saints), Russell Okung (Chargers) and Michael Thomas (Saints) were voted to the executive committee, and they join returning members Lorenzo Alexander (Bills), Zak DeOssie (Giants), Richard Sherman (49ers), Adam Vinatieri (Colts) and Benjamin Watson (Ravens).

