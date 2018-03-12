Xi Jinping's rise shatters hopes for democracy in China

In this Nov. 16, 2017, photo, women walk by a TV screen showing a documentary footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting a villager's house with a picture of late communist leader Mao Zedong, at the Beijing railway station in Beijing. Many Western scholars who studied China believed that the opening to the outside world engineered by reformer Deng Xiaoping in the early 1980s would pave the way for corresponding political freedoms. That vision has been categorically shattered under President Xi Jinping, who many once thought would be the next great reformer. In just five years, Xi has consolidated more power than any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong and is now primed to rule as president-for-life. Andy Wong AP Photo