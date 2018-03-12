Business

NY auction to raise funds for Harlem museum's new building

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 01:14 AM

NEW YORK

Artists with worldwide renown are donating work to sell at a Sotheby's auction this year in order to raise funds for construction of the Studio Museum of Harlem's new home.

The New York Times reports artists such as Glenn Ligon, Rashid Johnson and Julie Mehretu will be donating work to the May auction. Museum Director Thelma Golden says the artists participating in the auction represent different aspects of the museum's life.

The Studio Museum is seeking to raise $175 million for a new building at its current location in Harlem, as well as for an endowment and reserve funds. New York City has already contributed over $53 million to the project, and has an anticipated commitment of another $9 million over the next two years.

