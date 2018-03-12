Business

Vermont unemployment rate low as labor shortage builds

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 09:58 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's unemployment rate continues to remain low while employers across the report they can't find enough workers to fill open jobs.

The state Department of Labor on Monday released the January unemployment statistics that showed 2.9 percent of the state's workforce is unemployed. The figure is unchanged from the December figure.

The state unemployment rate is tied for the fourth lowest rate in the country.

The unemployment rate for Vermont's 17 labor market ranged from a low of 2.3 percent in White River Junction to 6.4 percent in Derby.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Lyndsay Kurrle says the limiting factor of economic growth in the state is the labor force.

