Melinta Therapeutics reports 4Q loss

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the New Haven, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.48.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $58.9 million, or $21.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.9 million.
Melinta shares have dropped 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25 percent in the last 12 months.
