Business

Melinta Therapeutics reports 4Q loss

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 07:38 AM

NEW HAVEN, Conn.

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Haven, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.48.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $58.9 million, or $21.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.9 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Melinta shares have dropped 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLNT

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hope the dachshund doesn't let being blind and deaf stop her

View More Video