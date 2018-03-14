Business

Retooled N Carolina oil and gas panel holding first meeting

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 02:00 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

A retooled state panel directed to regulate North Carolina's nascent fracking industry is finally holding its first meeting.

Members of the state Oil and Gas Commission planned to gather Wednesday in a government building in downtown Raleigh to learn about their new jobs and pick its leaders.

The commission is supposed to establish where oil and natural gas drilling can occur and enforce rules the panel creates.

Commission meetings got delayed several months ago after it became unclear how many members could attend or how many actually had been appointed. Delays also were related to the members' state ethics filings.

Commissioners are picked by the governor and legislative leaders. The legislature altered the commission following a 2016 state Supreme Court ruling that struck down its composition.

