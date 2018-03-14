AP source: Vikings, Broncos talking QB Trevor Siemian trade

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian 13) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis. According to a person with knowledge of the negotiations, the Vikings were working on a trade Wednesday, March 14, with the Broncos to acquire Siemian. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by NFL Media, was not final.