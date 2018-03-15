Prison death highlights challenges of cellmate assignments

This Jan. 30, 2018 photo shows a cell in the Idaho State Correctional Institution's housing unit 11, is where inmate Glenn Cox was beaten, stabbed and strangled on Sept. 22, 2017, in Kuna Idaho. No charges have been filed in connection with Cox's death, but investigators say there were only two people in the cell at the time and law enforcement officials say Cox's roommate, triple murderer James Junior Nice, is the only suspect Rebecca Boone AP Photo