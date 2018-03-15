Toys R Us downfall to have impact on toy makers to landlords

File- This Jan. 24, 2018, file photo shows a person walking near the entrance to a Toys R Us store, in Wayne, N.J. Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores. That's according to a toy industry analyst who spoke to several employees who were on the call Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Jim Silver, a toy industry expert, says Toys R Us's CEO told employees the plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores and after that, it could do a deal with its Canadian operation to run some of its U.S. stores. The company declined to comment. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo