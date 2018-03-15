Ex-Pence Indiana aide running for Congress defends resume

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Indiana Rep. Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference outside of the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. State records show former Mike Pence aide Diego Morales was fired in 2009 by former Indiana Secretary of State Rokita. Rokita is giving up his reliably Republican House seat to run for Senate. Now Morales is touting his ties to Pence in seeking the job. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo