Colorado parks and rec short-staffed going into busy season

Colorado's parks and recreation departments are short-staffed heading into the parks' busiest season.
The Denver Post reports that as a result, parks districts are looking for new ways to engage with job seekers as well as adding benefits for new hires.
South Suburban Parks and Recreation, a district that serves areas of Arapahoe, Douglas and West Jefferson counties, is looking to hire about 500 people for permanent and seasonal jobs.
Director of recreation Eileen Matheson said positions were easier to fill in past years.
The region's unemployment rate of less than 3 percent has created heightened competition for skilled and unskilled workers.
