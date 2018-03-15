Business

Keith Campbell promoted to Dallas News managing editor

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 09:21 PM

DALLAS

The Dallas Morning News has promoted Keith Campbell, deputy managing editor, to vice president and managing editor in charge of day-to-day newsgathering.

The newspaper reports that the 55-year-old executive's promotion takes effect immediately. He succeeds Robyn Tomlyn, who left to become editor of the News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina, and regional editor of several other dailies owned by The McClatchy Co.

Campbell has been with The News for 28 years, serving in that span as news editor, deputy sports editor and editor of a neighborhood-focused publication NeighborsGo.

Editor Mike Wilson also announced that Nicole Stockdale, deputy editorial page editor, will move to a newly created post of director of digital strategy. News owner A.H. Belo Corp. has prioritized increasing the number of digital subscribers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Solar field plans uncertain at polluted East St. Louis site

View More Video