Camas inventor learns hard lesson on protecting patents

Camas-based inventor Shane Chen says he barely saw any profits from the hover board craze he helped start in 2015 with his invention, the Hovertrax. Knockoffs flooded the market and a typo in his patent later foiled attempts to sue. Here he demonstrates his latest invention, the IOTATrax, that he hopes to better protect, outside his office at Inventist in Camas, Wash., on Monday, March 5, 2018. The Columbian via AP Alisha Jucevic