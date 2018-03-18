Environmentalists seek to halt New Mexico mine's return

Environmentalists are seeking to keep an idle uranium mine in western New Mexico from becoming active again.
The Gallup Independent reports that the Multicultural Alliance for a Safe Environment and Amigos Bravos contend a recent decision to activate the Mount Taylor Mine will allow it to avoid cleanup. They're asking the New Mexico Mining Commission to review the decision.
New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division Director Fernando Martinez recently decided to allow Mount Taylor Mine to return to "active," or operational, status.
But environmentalists say there is no realistic likelihood that mining will take place for the foreseeable future.
The mine has been on standby status for more than 20 years. Its owner, Rio Grande Resources, announced in 2014 that it planned to ask regulators to change the status to active.
