Work scheduled on state Highway 10 in central Nebraska

The Associated Press

March 18, 2018 01:44 PM

LOUP CITY, Neb.

Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday on a stretch of state Highway 10 in central Nebraska.

The Nebraska Transportation Department says the nearly $6.5 million project includes culvert and bridge repairs and grading and paving from Hazard north to Loup City.

The roadway during construction will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot (3.35 meters) width restriction. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot vehicle and flaggers, plus temporary traffic signals will be employed at bridge repair sites.

The work is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

