Business

Virginia DEQ to hold final input session on carbon plan

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 01:39 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is set to hold its final public hearing on a proposed carbon cap-and-trade plan.

Interested parties can weigh in at a hearing Monday afternoon at the department's office in downtown Richmond. It's the last of six sessions the department has held to get input.

Michael Dowd is the director of the department's air and renewable energy division.

He says feedback at the early meetings has been mostly supportive of the proposal that would cap emissions from most power plants starting in 2020 and then require a 30 percent reduction over a decade. Eligible carbon emitters would also have to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade program.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dowd says a final proposed rule could be present to the state Air Pollution Control Board for a vote this summer.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Steal, layup in final seconds clinch state title for Belleville West

View More Video